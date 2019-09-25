The nature of communism is to undermine and destroy
Communists have long been working towards a takeover of America, but never as intensely as right now. They generally snag gullible citizens to help undermine our many American systems of fairness. Len Zuza recently submitted a letter to the editor in the Sept. 13 Calvert Recorder titled, “Saul Alinsky was wrongly portrayed.” In it, Len praises comrade Saul Alinsky, a communist organizer from Chicago, saying he helps the poor. Interestingly, Alinsky described himself to his followers (he calls, “alliance of radicals,”) as a “Lucifer from Hell.” He’s further stated he was here to undermine and destroy our democratic government. Everyone should read David Horowitz’ book about Alinsky, “Rules for Revolution, The Alinsky Model.” Frankly, I’m shocked that anyone in this great country would reveal close ties to any “monster Communist,” here to destroy the greatest “government and freedoms” the world has ever seen.
I’m one who loves this country. I especially love America’s fairness. It’s freedoms and free enterprise which enable American success such as we’re seeing now among all races and nationalities under our current leadership. Never has America been stronger.
As a 21 year “Navy Veteran,” I’ve worked tirelessly to defend America’s freedoms and government. I served two combat cruises to Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Hancock as a jet pilot. We’d fly multiple daily bombing missions under very hazardous combat conditions.
We’d work 20-hour days, and there were no days off for months at a time. After Vietnam and two years at the Pentagon, I was picked in 1986, to serve as the Commanding Officer of three Naval bases on Long Island, N.Y., until retiring in March 1989.
My responsibilities included commanding two older Naval installations and one large brand new Naval base (Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, Amityville, N.Y.) where I was honored to be it’s first commanding officer.
The reason I bring all this up is that one day in my office in my newly-opened base I took an emergency classified phone call from a high-level Agent of the FBI. He informed me that my base and command was in grave danger from a threatened bombing by the communist “terrorist,” Bill Ayers. He’s the same one who’d been trained by the same Saul Alinsky from Chicago. Ayers was later found guilty of bombing the first floor lobby of “The World Trade Center,” in New York City; the same buildings that, years later, were totally destroyed by Osama Bin Laden’s team of Muslim terrorists who killed thousands of Americans that day.
Interestingly, with help, Bill Ayers soon managed to get out of prison on a legal technicality. Communists are terrorists too. Don’t ever let your guard down against communists. They’re everywhere and still out to destroy us and especially our freedoms and free enterprise.
But now, they’re plotting our destruction from within.
Many Americans, especially among our often-admirable, but also often too-trusting, Democrats, who often fail to recognize that communists are the long-term-arch-enemies of all Americans. We can’t ever let our guard down, and if that means we should vote Republican so we won’t be overpowered or destroyed by bombs, then vote Republican.
I believe good but gullible Americans, mostly from within the Democrat Party, are the communist’s prime targets, mainly because of their general lack of awareness of who is out to use them to destroy our democracy. Most Americans still don’t realize how truly dangerous, life-threatening, and corrupt our communist enemies and their underhanded tactics are to unaware Americans.
Their current goal is to maintain control of our liberal media and politicians. It may be that the Democrat Party and the Communist Party have become one-and-the-same here in the United States. That might explain the constant streams of baseless accusations by Democrats against Republicans leaders. They don’t sound rational.