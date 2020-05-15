You are the owner of this article.
The need to cover more local and federal politics

I’m writing to find out why the newspaper is not covering local and federal politics. June 2 Southern Maryland will be voting, and no information is being posted. As a result, voters have to rely on local news, which I have found not to be true. Just look at the Michael Flynn incident Mueller investigation, the Christopher Steele mess, and the Hillary Clinton criminal events,

An example is I recently received a flyer from Mr. Hoyer, where he was bragging about coming through for Marylanders. Everything he said in his flyer was wrong.

I think we need more of the truth, especially now when times are hard, and it’s an election year.

Ray Salamy, Bryantown

