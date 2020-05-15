The need to cover more local and federal politics

I’m writing to find out why the newspaper is not covering local and federal politics. June 2 Southern Maryland will be voting, and no information is being posted. As a result, voters have to rely on local news, which I have found not to be true. Just look at the Michael Flynn incident Mueller investigation, the Christopher Steele mess, and the Hillary Clinton criminal events,
An example is I recently received a flyer from Mr. Hoyer, where he was bragging about coming through for Marylanders. Everything he said in his flyer was wrong.
I think we need more of the truth, especially now when times are hard, and it’s an election year.
Ray Salamy, Bryantown