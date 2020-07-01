The rise of the BDS movement on campuses throughout North America

The rise of the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement on campuses throughout North America, coupled with mass immigration to the West from countries where institutionalized anti-Semitism is the norm, has put several continents on a dangerous trajectory.
According to Francis Kallifat of CRIF, a group that represents French Jews, there are practically no Jews enrolled in public schools in Paris.
In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, a former prep school principal stated that he denied a transfer request from the principal of a Jewish school out of concern that the student would be “beaten to a pulp.”
As the Muslim population increased in France, so did calls for a more “positive” view of Islam in school textbooks.
The Ministry of National Education obliged by eliminating any reference to centuries of enslavement, stoning and amputations.
In the last 15 years, one-tenth of the French Jewish population has fled France, and those who remain are “advised to walk in groups, never alone.”
Major news organizations have an explanation for the wave of anti-Semitism: the “Far Right” has been “energized” by President Trump’s “rhetoric.”
B’nai B’rith Canada’s League of Human Rights national director, Amanda Hohmann, undercut any such claim when she pointed out the months immediately before and after the U.S. presidential election “actually saw a relative decrease in anti-Semitic incidents in Canada, in relation to previous years.”
In April, Hamas official Fathi Hamad offered to provide explosive-filled vests to suicide-bombers as he called on jihadists worldwide to “attack every Jew on the planet.”
While such blood-curdling echoes of Nazi Germany go unreported and unchallenged by the media, major news organizations routinely gloss over or ignore the persecution of Christians in majority-Muslim countries.
Worldwide, 4,136 Christians were martyred in 2018. Fearful of offending Muslim sensibilities, the deaths went largely unreported.
When a Boko Haram death squad gunned down 23 Christians returning from a funeral in Nigeria earlier this year, major news organizations simply ignored the story. If the average person were to tell a psychiatrist the president was speaking in a code only they and a few others could understand, they would likely be medicated. Could educational material funded by majority-Arab countries traditionally hostile to Jews and un-restricted mass-immigration of large numbers of people hostile to Jews, not Trump’s “rhetoric,” account for the alarming increase in anti-Semitic hate incidents?
Jews have been harassed, shouted down and even physically assaulted on university campuses.
In Australia, school officials refused to take action against a Muslim student who bullied a 12-year-old Jewish classmate into kissing his feet because the incident occurred in a public park.
Canary Mission, a Jewish “watchdog” group, has documented hundreds of hateful Twitter comments targeting Jewish students by Muslim Students’ Association and Students for Justice in Palestine, yet action is rarely, if ever, taken against the harassing parties.
Why are Muslim groups getting a free pass?
I am compelled to the conclusion that the answer is the $1,478,676,069 (U.S. Department of Education figures) U.S. universities and colleges have received in the form of monetary gifts from Qatar.
In April 2016, Israeli political leader Tzipi Livni was interrupted during a speech at Harvard University by a Muslim student commenting that she was “smelly.” Far from calling out the student for his manifest rudeness, Harvard did everything in its ability to protect his identity, lest they offend their generous benefactors in Qatar.