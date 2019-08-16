Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.