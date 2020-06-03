There's no science-based relationship of separation to risk of infection

The “Maryland Together: Maryland’s Recovery Plan for Education” to “restore, reconstruct and redesign” public education and the creation of a “new normal” is a plan for the flagrant exploitation of the COVID-19 virus by the public school bureaucracy. It is a fraudulent means to a self-serving end that plays upon parental fears and anxiety.
The plan states, “Reduced class sizes may be expected to become the norm, consisting of students placed in the smallest classes possible with desks that are placed 6 feet apart.” The COVID-19 virus is a pretext to reduce class sizes. It presents an insignificant risk to children age 19 years and younger — only 27 cases as of May 31 in a population of 18,053 public school students in St. Mary’s County — and is less of a threat than seasonal influenza.
There is no science-based relationship of spatial separation to the risk of infection in a classroom. An arbitrary 6-foot separation is a specious feel-good sense of health safety. Why not merely adopt the subjective mitigation ban on groups larger than 10 to determine class sizes? Perhaps they will simplistically divide the area in a classroom by 113 square feet per student (area of a circle with a radius of 6 feet) to calculate the class size. Will spatial distancing include lunchroom seating, students’ lockers, and lavatory fixtures? Will close-contact school sports be banned?
The risk is so negligible that no extreme measures are realistically required when the schools reopen. The proposed downsizing of the capacity of school buses and classrooms and staggered scheduling to reduce the on-scene number of students and staff are entirely excessive. Besides ignoring the low risk of infections, this ill-conceived plan disregards the “new normal” over time of natural and vaccine immunities, further reducing, if not eliminating, the risk.
The school system will probably exploit seasonal influenza in its scare tactics. Every case of a fever in a school will be assumed to be COVID-19 until proven otherwise. School nurses will conduct contact tracing of students resulting in widespread 14-day quarantines of both students and parents solely on suspicion of infection.
The premise for social distancing and closures was to avoid overwhelming the health care system’s hospitalization capacity, a threat that no longer exists. Therefore, the proposed redesign of public schools is not required. If the county health officer irresponsibly validates the need for physical distancing on school buses and in the schools, doing so will create a multitude of unwarranted additional expenses for the county and problems for students and parents. By their disproportionate actions, educators are fostering fear and phobias in children.