Thinking of something to do to show love to someone during the time of the coronavirus.

I was sitting at my dining-room table watching TV when the host of the show said, "We should do something to show love to someone." And I thought "what can I do," and the thought came to me, pick up the phone and call your family, your friends, your neighbors and members of your church, which is Brooks United Methodist Church on Mackall Road to just say hello, that I miss seeing them on Sundays at church.
So, I did that, and as of this past week, I have talked to 30 people and some I haven't talked to in over five years. I enjoyed talking to everyone as much as they said they enjoyed talking to me.
My most enjoyable conversation was asking them what they did to stop being bored or just to make their day go by faster. A lot of them were spring cleaning. My favorite things are vacuuming and dusting, and I love to wash my kitchen windows.
Some of my friends told me their family members had taken them out for a ride to get them out of the house. But I haven't been our with no one since the first week in March when I went out grocery shopping. My daughter, Barbara, has been shopping for us every two weeks since then.
I have called some of the same people now to wish them a happy Mother's Day. All were glad to hear from me again.
Beatrice Washington, St. Leonard