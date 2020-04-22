Thoughts on how the state should reopen for businesses

A good friend of mine asked me what I thought about the anti-shutdown coronavirus protesters? I had so many things in my mind to say, but as we chatted, I noticed on the news how some compared their struggle to that of the civil rights era.
I wonder how my peeps felt when the mayor of Birmingham unleashed dogs, water hoses and armed police on a group of unarmed people trying to get the right to use any water fountain, grocery store, use of public hospital, or even the right to swim in the large public pool when the temperature is 95-plus degrees with humidity? Did I say they were unarmed and protesting to get their basic civil rights under the Constitution??
My mom, as well as many family and friends, had to endure a lot for me as well as countless others to be in a position we are in today, however, we know much more needs to be done. What these current protesters are doing is about money and their livelihood, and I can see their point. However, this is not the way to protest about businesses opening up when we have people contracting this virus and dying every day. This virus is real, and I have, as many others, lost friends/family, and know many that have contracted this deadly virus. Countless black people and those aiding in our struggle were dying and/or getting beat or thrown in jail by the hands of our government for simply protesting for civil rights. I can’t speak for other states, but I trust Maryland’s governor to responsibly and safely open Maryland back up.
We can all exercise our right to whatever we feel, but I choose to live another day, so I can exercise when the time is right. If you are going to publicly protest, then try virtual and save a life. It is my hope that everyone continues to be safe, look out for one another, and pray for all those in the struggle to make every life better.