Time to give Steny H. Hoyer the continued responsibility to help guide the nation

As a retired teacher of government and a student of political science, I watch the rush of printed pieces among Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Ms. Wilkes running for the position of 5th Congressional District of Maryland. I do not know, personally, Ms. Wilkes, but I vote and take action on issues which candidates present. I personally do not want universal health care – the US of A is not ready for that system yet.
I have friends in Britain and in Canada – ask them. I like to pick my own certified nurse practitioner and have done for almost two decades in Calvert County. Of course, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer wants a New Green Deal by tackling climate change with appropriate federal legislation.
Hoyer has always supported unions throughout his extensive-term and he wants equitable funding for schools. Ms. Wilkes does not realize that most of the funding for education comes from the state of Maryland to its local LEA’s. Local taxes of residents of Prince George’s County support the Prince George’s County Public Schools. A representative cannot decrease class sizes, nor interfere with negotiations become teachers and employees unions to increase pay – only my county of Prince George’s County Public Schools can negotiate with their appropriate employee unions. Giving each adult $2500 per month during the months of the continuing pandemic would bankrupt an already bankrupt county. The national debt is increasing at an alarming rate.
The stimulus bill was passed was signed in a bipartisan manner at $2.2 billion. What needs to happen in the second stimulus is more support for the smallest of small businesses – the self-employed – the 0-15 employees. Congress (both the House and Senate) cannot receive corporate PAC donations. They wrote the law, and it was signed. I believe Ms. Wilkes would make a better member of the Maryland State General Assembly from her district in Hyattsville, MD. Here you cannot only learn and see federal government, state government and local county governments in action.
It is time to give Steny H. Hoyer the continued responsibility to help guide the nation and the world into the future as the Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives. Thank you, Honorable Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Steny H. Hoyer for all that have done and will continue to do to help not only Maryland and your district but to help all three levels of government as written in the Constitution of the United States of America.
I note and have noticed for many years your leadership abilities and from Baltimore city to Calvert County – I have helped you to maintain your position until you are ready to say farewell. I voted for you, of course.