To all my Congressional representatives,
Thank you for sometimes acknowledging my letters. I know you don’t agree or want my opinions. I am an old Democrat and not in the right demographic. But thought you might like knowing the feelings of your constituents, I am not alone. The only letter, on context from any of my supposed Representatives, was from Sen. Cardin over two years ago. I had written that I thought impeachment was not justified, and it would assure Trump’s re-election. Maybe censure? He wrote why he was supporting impeachment. I was also supporting an investigation. But a fair one about the source of questionable Steele dossier.
Representative Hoyer recently responded with ‘party line number one’ Trump is guilty, and we will pursue that at all costs.
My letter to all of you follows, and you don’t care, which is OK, the paper sometimes print them. My? Democratic Party has already damaged itself and seems to be the new Socialist Party. I have even been asked by people I barely know if I’m that ‘Jim Hill?’ When I acknowledge that I have been told, thank you, I now know that there are many feeling like I do. So I’ll just write to a newspaper. I know most don’t publish what I think.
This is my current letter to my Representatives:
The depth of corruption in our government is highlighted by the IG’s report that is not being reported truthfully in our media. My Democratic Party is always saying ‘no ones above the law,’ Trump is guilty. Our Constitution is based on ‘the rule of law,’ and all of us take an oath to abide by It.
A truth. Trump had dealings with Russia before he was elected. An unbiased reason to investigate. The investigation started before Trump was elected. An unbiased FBI agent overseeing the investigation states he will stop Trump (Aug 2016)(before he’s even elected).
After Trump’s inauguration, the Democratic House of Representatives may have up to six committees working on impeaching Trump for collusion. An uncorroborated dossier was in the news proving Trump was guilty
The whole truth is ignored and not needed to Impeach Trump, because we have the authority by the Constitution. We write the laws. But, After years and over $17 million, no collusion was found. Let’s don’t forget Trump’s guity because that’s what we believe. Facts are not important. We will bring in scholarly professors to give their biased opinions. Let’s review. He is at least guilty of quid pro quo, bribery, obstruction of justice (he didn’t cooperate with us while we destroy his family and supporters), abuse of power. Trump tried to find out how it all started and who paid for the hoax collusion charges initially. We now have a late Democratic candidate Biden, who could be damaged if there’s further Investigation. Trump’s tampering with the 2020 election for personal gain.
The omission of exculpatory facts and ignoring questions about the reliability of the uncorroborated dossier was known by all these lawyers for years. This all should have been stopped years ago. This is a clear abuse, but by the Congress, not Trump.
Nothing but the truth, which is not needed because we have scholarly opinions that support anything we want and ignore any facts. Trump can’t be presumed innocent because we say he’s guilty.
Democratic Oath of Office We swear to tella Truth, the whole truth, and anything but the truth
So help me? We’ve taken God out of our lexicon for political correction.