As we mourn yet another mass shooting, let’s take this time to restore common decency, thoughtful, well researched commentary, and genuine care for the best interests of America.
The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee takes issue with the recent letter titled “Common sense support for Americans” by Richard Navickas in the Aug. 2 edition of The Calvert Recorder.
While his characterization of Democrats and history in general is misinformed in too many ways to dispute in only 600 words, it is his vitriolic hateful speech that is the most alarming.
Navickas’ unsubstantiated and overblown claims of crime, drugs, and disease being brought by refugees pouring into our southern borders are exactly the fuel that inflames the violence being perpetrated across our country. We are being ravaged by fear, not from the influx of immigrants seeking asylum, but of wondering where the next domestic terrorist shooting will occur.
The CCDCC urges all Democrats and those who seek common sense solutions to join us to heal the wounds that are tearing us apart. The Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club and Calvert County Democratic Club are always welcoming new members to work toward a better Calvert, Maryland, and America.
The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee often starts our meetings with this; Go out into the world in peace. Have courage! Hold fast to what is good. Return no one evil for evil, strengthen the faint hearted, support the weak, help the suffering. Honor all people. These words sum up our mission, help us find the way to fulfill that mission.
Helenmary G. Ball, Owings
The writer is the acting chair of the CCDCC