In response to a League of Women Voters notice, we attended the Feb. 17 rally in Annapolis in support of the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations for improving public education in Maryland. Its implementing legislation is the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The huge turnout for the rally and a hearing before the Joint House and Senate Committees was stunning. Not only did it fill the hearing room to capacity, but it also filled the overflow facility as well.
Senate and House leaders, county officials, educational leaders, teachers, students, and community activists provided compelling arguments for adopting the Kirwan reforms and fully funding its recommendations. Unfortunately, most of Kirwan’s critics focused on its costs but ignored the problems addressed by the commission. They expressed no concern that Maryland was the only state to see its National Assessment of Educational Progress scores drop from 2013 to 2015. Nor did they acknowledge the need to address that, by 2019, students’ NAEP scores had steadily fallen from first in the nation a decade ago to roughly 25th in reading, science, and math – essential skills in the high-tech economy emerging world-wide. They expressed no concern that 60% of Maryland’s high-school graduates are not college or career ready. Critics also ignored that Maryland is underfunding the education of 53% of African-American students, whereas only 8% of white students are in underfunded schools.
These problems are attributable in part to Maryland’s spending less per student than 11 other states even though the U.S. Census indicated in 2017 that Maryland had the highest median household income in the United States. High teacher turnover is also a problem. In 2017, 47% of second-year teachers did not return for a third year. One factor in this turnover rate is that, despite the state’s high income, we are offering the 16th highest teachers’ pay in the United States and paying teachers 25% less than graduates with comparable educations.
But the most baffling critics’ blind spot is that they are focusing on short-term costs, but ignoring long-term financial benefits. The Sage Policy Group, consultants hired by the commission, reports that, if the 69,000 cohorts of 9th graders received the education proposed by Kirwan, they would pay $3.6 billion more in state and local taxes over their working lifetimes than those under the current system. Sage’s analysis further found that the projected long-term Return on Investment from Kirwan could be as much as $4.5 billion by 2046 because, over their lifetimes, these graduates would use less of societal safety net programs (Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF) as a result of their higher earnings. Commission critics are also ignoring the social and financial benefits resulting from better-educated students being less likely to be incarcerated, thus reducing state expenditures for prisons and correctional personnel.
Ultimately, the biggest long-term hit on Maryland tax revenue would not be from higher expenditures for education, but that continued declines in student test scores would deter executives in high-tech industries from coming here because they will not find the highly skilled workforce they need.
The bottom line for Maryland legislators should be that the funds needed to implement Kirwan are not a cost, but a long-term investment in our children’s futures and the state’s economy.