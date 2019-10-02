I wanted to provide an update an update to the story that Marty Madden wrote titled “Calvert woman seriously injured in Route 50 cycle crash.”
Michelle, who was the one in the accident, is my sister and I was hoping to provide an update that you could share with your readers.
The fall caused her to break three ribs, destroy the T-11 and T-12 vertebrae, and suffer irreparable damage to her spinal cord. Thankfully, Michelle is alive … which alone is a miracle.
Unfortunately, Michelle has no feeling below her waist, and it is unlikely that she will ever walk again. The morning following the accident, doctors were able to fuse the broken vertebrae.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, Michelle was moved to the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute in Baltimore, where she will be for approximately one month.
Currently, she is learning how to use a wheelchair and is attending occupational, speech, and physical therapy treatments.
These sessions will teach her how to move from a wheelchair to bed, how to care for herself, and how to manage from day-to-day. Michelle is also being monitored regarding her speech, handwriting, and balance; the doctors are unsure at this time if these issues are due to trauma from the accident or induced by the medication and are monitoring the situation closely.
Our family has set up a GoFundMe campaign (Miracle for Michelle at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tk5fxs-miracle-for-michelle) to help raise money to cover the medical bills, therapy sessions, medical equipment she will need, vehicle modifications, and modifications to her home and her hair salon.
In the coming months, we also plan on organizing bake sales, and possibly some fundraisers with two local restaurants where Michelle knows the owners.