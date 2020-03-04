Coronavirus continues to dominate headlines across the country. It’s clear that the virus will spread within the U.S.
What is uncertain is how quickly and widely it will begin to spread through Southern Maryland.
Our level of concern should be comparable to our anticipation of the flu season.
Transmission of coronavirus from person-to-person has been slightly greater than a typical strain of influenza. Serious illnesses and deaths, mostly seen among the elderly and people of any age with weakened immune systems, are on par with typical strains of influenza.
The major difference from the flu is that there is no vaccine for coronavirus and medications like Tamiflu have not been effective.
Calvert school staff have been taking measures to decrease the spread of all respiratory illnesses in classrooms.
Area health professionals have been preparing to treat those who become ill.
There are also steps each person can take to reduce the chance that their families will become sick and to minimize transmission within our community.
The most important thing we can all do is to stay home as soon as we begin to feel ill or keep our children home if they are sick.
Daycares and schools are incubators for viral infections.
Although it has been unusual for otherwise healthy children to develop serious illness from coronavirus, most spread of dangerous viruses to seniors comes from their grandchildren.
People of all ages who are receiving chemotherapy or have chronic illnesses, including diabetes, are also at high risk of serious illness from the spread of coronavirus.
Other basics include washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer.
Find ways to greet people other than shaking hands. Encourage your daycare provider to clean countertops, doorknobs, and toys like balls and building blocks at least twice each day with disinfectants.
If you or your child becomes ill, avoid exposing others until symptoms have resolved for at least 1-2 days.
As good neighbors, we have an obligation to look out for each other.
Business owners can also play a major role in minimizing infections. Businesses will suffer if coronavirus spreads widely.
During previous waves of dangerous viruses, patrons have been reluctant to expose themselves to crowded restaurants, bars, movie theaters, etc. And of course, when people are sick, they are not out shopping.
The most important thing that business owners and managers can do is to encourage staff to stay home if they begin to feel ill.
Since coronavirus spreads more quickly than the flu, sick employees will pass it to their coworkers resulting in reduced productivity, increased employee errors, and, in the end, higher absenteeism.
It’s better to lose one employee for a few days than half of your staff the next week.
Beware of misleading claims on the internet about miracle cures and products that give people false reassurance.
To keep up on the latest and most accurate coronavirus information, please check the Calvert County Health Department’s website https://www.calverthealth.org, FaceBook page, or Twitter account.