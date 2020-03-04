Citizens of Maryland are extremely lucky to live in a state that has passed legislation to encourage voting in our primary and general elections.
There is no purging of the rolls, voter intimidation is almost unheard of, and it is very convenient to register, check and update your address and party affiliation in person or online.
Voters can show up at local board of elections offices or choose an online process to register or make changes. Sites like Vote.org, the Maryland Board of Elections or Vote Save America are great resources for voters. Those who have been convicted of a felony but have served their sentence may vote when released, even while on parole, though they must re-register before voting. In 2018, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation, approved by Maryland voters via a referendum, that allows citizens to register to vote on primary and general election days. So, even if you miss the deadline to register to vote, you can still show up at the polls and cast a ballot.
In 2016, only 60% of registered voters participated in the election.
That means that 4 of 10 chose not to engage in our electoral process — this equates to about 75 million to 77 million eligible voters nationwide. And, only 13% of young people 18 to 29 voted vs. 27% of those aged 65 and older.
Elections at the federal, state and local levels impact everyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity or religious affiliation. Elections can have long-lasting effects such as appointments of federal and U.S. Supreme Court judges, which can last generations.
Over the past several years, while registering young people, we often heard “my vote doesn’t matter.” That cannot be further from the truth.
In 2017 and 2018 alone, several state house races in Alaska, Virginia and Kentucky were determined by one vote.
As an organization, the League of Women Voters works tirelessly to register voters and encourage them to show up at the polls.
We ask people to be careful about where they get their news or information. There is a lot of inaccurate information on social media and even in mainstream media. Remember, if something doesn’t sound true or right, it probably isn’t. The nonpartisan LWV site, Vote411.org, contains information about each candidate running in local, state and federal elections, if the candidate has chosen to participate.
Voters can read candidates’ responses written in their own words, for the primaries starting March 10 and for the general elections in September.
It’s your vote, your choice, your future so vote in 2020. Janet Bellizzi, Solomons