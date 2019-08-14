Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.