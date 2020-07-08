We must bring an end to the false concept of human races

The June 17 editorial “Keeping the momentum going” asks the question “Where do we start?” in resolving societal issues of inequality. I suggest we start by renouncing the bogus concept of the existence of human “races,” which is at the core of what divides us. For too long, it has cultivated racism — prejudice against people of a supposed different race.
The 500-year-old idea of distinct human races provided a rationalization for the social, economic, legal and political subjugation of people for the benefit of others — colonialism, slavery, segregation and discrimination. Comparative racial superiority is fiction. This pretext has fostered exclusion, exploitation, expulsion and extermination of victimized peoples. The concept of distinct human races is evil.
The biological theory of race scientifically ended with the findings of DNA studies. The American Association of Physical Anthropologists writes, “Humans are not divided biologically into distinct continental types or racial genetic clusters. Instead, the Western concept of race must be understood as a classification system that emerged from and in support of European colonialism, oppression and discrimination. It thus does not have its roots in biological reality but policies of discrimination. The belief in races as a natural aspect of human biology and the institutional and structural inequities that have emerged in tandem with such beliefs are among the most damaging elements in human societies.” Human races are a biological farce.
Sociology is perpetuating the falsehood of races. According to the American Sociological Association, “Sociology uses and critiques the concepts of race and ethnicity, connecting them to the idea of majority and minority groups and social structures of inequality, power, and stratification. ‘Race’ refers to physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant, while ‘ethnicity’ refers to shared culture, such as language, ancestry, practices, and beliefs.” The premise of racial categorizations is artificial and an arbitrary social conception.
Why teach children the falsehood of races in the context of so-called “diversity,” which accentuates distinct identities and a heightened sense of separateness? It is comparable to teaching tribalism. Why are they misled to believe that dissimilarities in physical appearance are visible signs of different races? They are being made color-conscious instead of colorblind. The metaphorical idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover” equally applies to human beings.
Where do we start? We should begin with religious leaders preaching against the evil influences of the belief in race. The public schools must disavow and discontinue the teaching of the existence of races. Denounce race-based politics.
The words “race,” “racist,” and “racism” should be eliminated. Just as people stopped believing in witchcraft, we must bring an end to the acceptance of the false concept of human races. Those opposed to banishing it are undoubtedly profiting from it.