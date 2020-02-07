This is my open prayer to God: “I pray that there are positive gains in totally abolishing abortion. I pray for better gun control laws. I pray for getting rid of human trafficking. I pray for the homeless, and to provide more shelters.” What is the one common denominator in my prayer? Children.
In the case of abortion, it takes away the right, from the aborted baby, to life.
In the case of gun control, it reflects how our country does not value the lives of our precious children by exposing them to unimaginable dangers — children being shot and killed by drive-by shooters, same in their homes where they should feel safe and protected.
In human trafficking, an innocent child is grabbed off the streets, shoved into a vehicle and eventually sold out to evil and becomes a sex slave.
In homelessness, it’s not always a parent’s fault when they have fallen into circumstances that push their families into the streets. If children are involved, their lives may be changed forever.
I’m not saying nothing is being done to eradicate these problems, but we need to do more. Our children are forced to grow up in fear, hunger and, as in the case of abortion, they have no choice, life, no future.
I am not judging certain situations. Before my last child was born, I had a miscarriage. Without going into all the details, I saw my fetus, a baby. It was clearly a baby and not just a mass of tissue. Can I, in my heart, approve of abortion?
I and my three children were homeless at one time. We lived in an abandoned house, and I had wonderful friends that allowed us to live in their basement. We were blessed and fortunate.
I believe and understand in God’s mercy, but we need to do more to help the unborn, help helpless children and help feed the poor.
“The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.” -Psalm 14