We will get you rescheduled when things get back to normal

Everywhere I turn I am being inundated with information, both true and false, about COVID-19.
In our office, a small private practice in Southern Maryland, we have had to grapple with how to best serve our patients while balancing social distancing. Our COVID-19 policies are rapidly evolving, and day to day we are forced to consider new scenarios.
I went from seeing 26 patients on Monday to one patient three days later. My boss had to make the tough decision to reschedule patients and limit visits to urgent or emergent needs only.
What is an urgent or emergent need in the outpatient setting? As a provider what I believe is urgent or emergent is not always the same as how a patient or their loved one feels.
All of these questions and considerations are constantly on my mind. COVID-19 is a nagging constant presence for which there is no respite. The rapidity in which our whole health care system and lives have been upended is enough to induce vertigo.
Just as our policies are rapidly evolving so too is our understanding of the threat of COVID-19.
Three weeks ago, we were discussing COVID-19 as a remote concern. The atrocities occurring in Wuhan, China seemed isolated. Yes, the virus was going to spread but no one was prepared for this. Not even most of us in the health care sector.
There were many remarks on how the media was overreacting. That the flu has impacted thousands of Americans and does every year. What was the big deal with COVID-19?
As recently as a couple of days ago patients were scoffing at the need to remain isolated at home. Multiple patients of advanced age with a number of co-morbidities were still coming in for routine care. Jokes were being made by some about COVID-19 being a Democratic hoax.
Now we are canceling all appointments until mid-April. Will this be long enough? Or will the way we practice continue to be upended? President Trump stated just the other day that we could be seeing the impact of COVID-19 well into the summer months.
Fortunately, the government and private sector have recognized the need to change patient care. Opportunities for tele-health have increased now that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has updated guidelines. Electronic health records are building new technology to allow for tele-health in a system where only weeks ago there was no need.
As providers we will strive to quickly learn this new way of delivering care. While tele-health is nothing new for some health care sectors it is by no means standard of care. We will need to adapt and overcome to treat patients through tele-health. For some this method seems foreign and less comfortable.
This feeling of unease is shared by our patients. The frustration of being rescheduled for a visit that has been on the books for months is not lost on us. We share your anxiety and only ask that you are patient with us as we adapt to a new normal.
We can mitigate the devastating toll COVID-19 will have on our health care system but only if we all remain flexible. Providers and patients alike. Social distancing works. We can flatten the curve.
Eventually life will get back to normal, and we will get you rescheduled.