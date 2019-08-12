I am writing in response to Joe Lester’s letter titled “So who really should be believed, and why?” that ran in the Aug. 9 Calvert Recorder.
I predict the answer to Mr. Lester’s question, if it were honestly replied to, would be “Well, Fox News of course, and myriad right wing websites, right wing conspiracy books, and right wing commentators like Rush Limbaugh.” But I doubt that it will ever be honestly replied to.
The reason I mention Fox News is because it was conspicuously omitted from the large swath of media sources.