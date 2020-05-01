What would President Roosevelt have done?

Three months into the recovery of our Covid-19 pandemic, we have the task force and the governor moving at flank speed at the direction of President Trump to make war on a virus that has harmed about one million Americans and brought the economy to a standstill. Three months after Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt had another war to run gearing up the military, defense industry, state governments and the public to defeat the Japanese. What would have happened if Roosevelt had to deal with a negative propaganda network orchestrated by Sam Rayburn, the Speaker of the House of Representatives? The network would have consisted of NBC radio, the Mutual Broadcasting System radio, the Washington Post and the New York Times along with a small group of other dissidents? These people would have questioned every decision the president made, find or made up fault with anything done by his team and subvert the war effort at any opportunity. Their real goal would have nothing to do with winning the war or saving lives; it would be another attempt to remove Roosevelt.
If the president made some mistakes, the legitimate press did not try to destroy him. The public backed the government. Fortunately the dissidents and their propaganda network did not exist in 1942.
If they had, what would Roosevelt have done? What would have happened to the country?