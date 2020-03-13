In a letter published in the Recorder on March 4, Dr. Larry Polsky tells us to take “common sense” measures against the possible spread of the coronavirus in Calvert County. Still, he says nothing about what emergency measures county and state officials are preparing to take to prevent a major outbreak, like we’ve seen in China’s Hebei province, and are now seeing in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Besides the real seriousness of the current situation, what must also be recognized, beyond whatever shortcomings President Trump can be criticized for, is that the public health and medical system has been targeted for looting and dismantling by Wall Street financier interests for more than 40 years. As a result, there is no surge capacity in our medical system. In 1980, met the standard, set in the Hill-Burton Hospital Construction Act of 1946, of 4.5 hospital beds per thousand population. That figure is now down to 2.3 beds per thousand population because of the intentional shutting down of hundreds of hospitals all across the country in the decades since. The medical system is already stressed trying to deal with the day-to-day needs of Americans suffering injuries from accidents, from chronic illnesses, and from other conditions. It would simply be overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new daily cases of a pandemic disease having a mortality rate of 3-5 percent and for which we have as yet no cure. I knew this 2001 when I attended a public briefing on an exercise sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. called “Dark Winter.” That exercise, based on a scenario that included a deliberate release of the smallpox pathogen, found that hospitals would be unable to cope with the panic and the surge of patients that would result from an uncontained epidemic of a dangerous disease. The situation has not improved since. And yet the “experts,” whether from the insurance industry or so-called medial ethicists will tell us that we have too many beds and more hospitals must be shut down. Nonsense!
The late American statesman Lyndon LaRouche was already warning in the 1970s that the central bank policies of financier speculation, the shutdown of productive industry, the reduction in food production and the increase of poverty in the population would result in conditions conducive to what he termed then a biological holocaust. Those policies were never reversed and we are now in the middle of a financial crash bigger than that of 2008 at the same time that we have a virus spreading around the world that is far more threatening than many people, especially in official positions of public trust, seem to believe. The solution to this crisis lies in the four laws that LaRouche proposed in 2014: 1) the return of the 1930’s Glass-Steagall law outlawing separating commercial banks from financial speculation; 2) the institution of a top-down system of national banking; 3) a system of federal credit creation to provide low interest, long term financing to productive industry and agriculture and necessary national infrastructure to raise the standard of living of the American population; and 4) a science driver crash-program to develop fusion and space technologies that will transform life on earth for future generations. These measures must be done now, and if our Congress won’t do them, we the people must take the responsibility to educate ourselves immediately and take the responsibility to implement these measures as soon as possible. Otherwise, we may not have a country to bequeath to our children.