Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Warm and humid. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Warm and humid. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.