Why is the government hiding this information?

The coronavirus has caused pneumonia, contributing to thousands of deaths each day. There is a known cure, but the government refuses to use it.
Why does the government appear to be hiding information regarding this known cure? They claim that they are “data-driven.” It’s true that a fantastic amount of money is being spent to generate new data and save lives. Mostly, however, patients are kept alive with ventilators hoping that their immune system will eventually fight the virus.
On the other hand, the government ignores a treatment that is readily available, virtually free, and proven effective. That technique is, however, politically incorrect. If the government were really interested in data, they would look again in the current literature where a very effective treatment for virus caused pneumonia is clearly shown.
In 2013 a professor at the University of Massachusetts summarized historical pneumonia research studies published between 1892 and 1945. This 16-page, 2013 study referenced 74 papers with over 200 named authors. This paper shows hundreds of pneumonia cases successfully treated and can be seen at www.2013summary.com. The same UMass group published a paper in 2019, offering the optimal dose of low dose radiation to treat a plethora of human inflammatory conditions and diseases, including pneumonia.
Reference No. 35 of the 2013 paper is of particular interest because it treats 56 cases of virus caused pneumonia that was resistant to Sulfa drugs. In 18 cases where treatment was started within 2 to 5 days, all 18 were cured. In 22 cases where treatment was started in 6 to 14 days, 19 were cured. In 16 cases where treatment was started in more than 14 days, eight were cured. In another example, the recovery was shown to happen rapidly. After less than 16 hours: respirations dropped from 69 to 24, temperature from 103 to 98.7 degrees, and pulse from 160 to 84. Reference No. 35 can be found at www.1943cure.com. This paper is titled: Roentgen Therapy of Virus Pneumonia. If this administration is unaware of the existence of either the 2013 paper or it’s reference No. 35, they appear to be grossly incompetent. If not incompetent, then it must be a situation where political correctness is more important to them than lives? Please, look at the data, decide, and then make your views quickly known.