Why would Democrats work agains the interest of the American people

It’s increasingly important that we carefully differentiate between the good and honest Democrat voters who have on their minds mostly getting and keeping their jobs and a prosperous economy and the current Democrat leadership which now adopted almost communistic principles.
Thus, there’s a fast-growing rift between Democrat leaders and their Democrat voters.
If voters don’t boot Democrat leaders out soon, they may totally destroy all of our freedoms.
You’re seeing that dictatorial-type control now under this mostly-bogus reaction in Democrat-controlled states to coronavirus. Democrat leaders have disregarded yours and my constitutional rights.
The handling of coronavirus, which has now killed over 90,000 Americans, was being manipulated to back and to favor communist China’s actions by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and presidential candidate Joe Biden, both Democrats.
Biden called Trump xenophobic and Pelosi called on all Americans to visit Chinatowns across America like she did, to show support for and to back the communist Chinese in the ways they handled the coronavirus.
The maassive corruption began when these paid politicians from the more-vulnerable Democrat party were bought off and made very wealthy by billionaire George Soros.
They then became eligible to freely use George Soros’-controlled media (CNN, MSNBC, NBC, The New York Times, etc.) to manipulate even against prosperity-minded Democrat’s.
It’s not at all smart to try and make the U.S. government fail. To make it fail, that works directly against you and me, the voters. Democrat leadership stupidly lost sight of the fact that all officeholders should be working as a team for all the American people.
Let’s all tell the Democrat leaders, in no uncertain terms, “either knock it off, or you’ll be put out of office by your own party.”
This Democrat leadership action, too, turned out to be stupid.
It shows the true face of the Democrat leadership compared to smart leadership by President Trump, who had also begun eliminating a five hundred billion dollar thievery routine long being practiced by the Chinese against our Democrat leadership in the White House and working directly against the American people.
Taking money from someone like George Soros is further evidence of Democrat leadership’s sudden change towards selfishness and previously unseen levels of greed.
This unwise and illogical stupidity of supporting communism has directly inflicted the American people with deaths, now estimated to climb to over 100,000 American citizens and also enormous additional taxes, estimated to climb into the trillions of dollars of additional taxes. Richard Navickas, Lusby