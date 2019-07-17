We are writing to express appreciation to the Calvert County Commissioners for clarifying that unspent FY 2019 land preservation funds would be available in FY 2020.
It was not entirely clear in the draft of the county budget the amount of land preservation monies that would be available in FY 2020. Therefore, the Sustainable Calvert Network and a number of citizens wrote to the Board of County Commissioners asking for more financial support. We were thrilled to hear a very enthusiastic response from the Board which added that “there is approximately $2.5 million that would be available to add to the land preservation budget in Fiscal Year 2020, depending on the interest to sell TDRs.”
In addition, all five members supported the statement, which concluded “Please be assured that we remain committed to the Calvert County land preservation program.”
Our member groups appreciate that commitment and it appears that Calvert citizens agree too. According to a recent Preserve Maryland Survey, more than 75% of Calvert County Residents support protecting agricultural lands and waterways.
Governor Hogan has moved toward full funding of state land preservation programs, which he initiated back in 2016. At that time, it was reported that “this administration is dedicated to Chesapeake Bay restoration, land conservation and preservation, and the elimination of transfer tax raids.” Even more money is available to counties that provide matching funds. This makes sense.
According to the 2018 Beacon Report, Calvert's rural economies generated over $100 million in economic benefit in 2018.
In addition, a study by Dr. Elliott Campbell, Maryland Department of Natural Resources states that Calvert's rural lands produce $195 million in ecosystem services each year. What is an ecosystem service? It can be broadly defined as a benefit people receive from the environment such as stormwater mitigation, nutrient uptake, air quality improvement, and wildlife habitat that benefits both hunters and wildlife watchers. In short, our rural lands are too important to allow them to be further carved up with suburban sprawl.
We are so grateful that the Commissioners are committed to funding the land preservation program and we look forward to working with the County to reach the land preservation goal of preserving 40,000 acres of prime farm and forest land out of a total of 120,000 acres.
Greg Bowen, Prince Frederick
The writer is a member of the Calvert Sustainable Network.