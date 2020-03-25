Words are important during the pandemic

In a front-page fighting hunger story in the March 20 issue, the author editorialized when he wrote that the actions by Gov. Hogan and our public education officials to protect all of us against coronavirus are "draconian." The term "draconian" implies something that is overdone and is a loaded term that can be taken as a negative criticism of the important steps that have been implemented by our government and medical leaders to protect the people of Maryland. His opinion and that of all authors belong in an editorial, not a news story. The press these days needs to be extremely vigilant in the way facts are stated so as not to fan the fears and concerns of people. The fear can be as dangerous as the virus, which leads to hoarding items, such as groceries and medical supplies. It is always important, but especially in the current situation, that the press reports factually, without embellishment.
In case author Marty Madden has not heard, Calvert County now has its own case of coronavirus, brought in by someone coming from outside the county. Gov. Hogan and all of our officials are working to stem the spread of a disease that affects each of us. It is incumbent on all of us to support our government and medical leaders and refrain from such loaded language.
Mary Ann Munn, Sunderland