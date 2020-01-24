On December 17th, 2019 Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell stated publicly “I’m not an impartial juror.” “I’m not impartial about this at all.”
On January 16th, 2020 McConnell solemnly swore that he will “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God.”
Thus, McConnell has publicly committed perjury. When does the process to remove him from the Senate begin? Or is this sham travesty of a trial what this country has sunk to in terms of moral, ethical, and intellectual bankruptcy?