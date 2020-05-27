Online grading policy is not fair

The current Calvert County School Board’s online grading policy of a mandated 60% pass/fail with yearend final grades and GPA calculated based on the previous three quarters is not as equitable as they claim. The policy is presumptive in assuming that the majority of Calvert County students are unable, for a variety of reasons, or unmotivated to achieve the minimum 60% (which would be considered failing in better circumstances). The policy is also robbing our students of the opportunity to rise to the challenge. Students who are working hard, acclimating to the current conditions, and continuing with accelerated/honors/AP courses will not receive the credit they deserve. An AP student earning 100% will receive the same “pass” as the student scraping by with a 60%. This will negatively affect these student’s ability to compete for acceptance into selective colleges and merit-based scholarships. I am proposing that a truly impartial policy would be to allow the students to choose either the pass/fail or the grade they have earned, whichever would benefit them more. Those who choose the “pass” will not be negatively affected, and those who choose to take the grades they have earned will receive the credit they deserve and not lose their competitive edge for future college and scholarship applications. To do otherwise is grossly discriminatory.
Julie Schaible, St. Leonard