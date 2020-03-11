According to the Statista Research Department, the United States has the largest number of incarcerated individuals in the world. China is in second place, Brazil in third place and Russia in fourth place. There are many in “re-education camps” who are not classified as prisoners. I was surprised that America is listed as number one. This may be due to the fact that we treat the incarcerated with greater dignity, seldom use the death penalty and do not have “re-education camps.”
But it is Lent and even the incarcerated wonder about the mystery of good and evil. One inmate came to me with a question: “Is Judas in hell?” I told him that I did not know. I do know that scripture tells us that Jesus said it would have been better that Judas had never been born (Matthew 26:24). The inmate smiled and said, “I believe that Judas is in heaven. Jesus came into the world to die for our sins. He came to save us. It was all predicted. Judas was destined to betray Jesus. It was all God’s plan. Why would Judas be in hell if he did what he was destined to do? He was born to betray Jesus.” An interesting thought, but the wrong conclusion.
God tempts no one to sin — ever. He sets fire and water before us and whatever we choose will be given to us (see Sirach 15: 11-18). He tells us to be perfect just as the heavenly Father is perfect (Matthew 5:48). No one is born or pre-destined to commit evil. Human nature is flawed, weakened by sin, and we are inclined to sin if we do not ask for God’s help. We are born sinners but we do not have to sin. The choices that we make (free will) have consequences. Many of us end up addicted, in prison or jail, or hell because of the choices we have made. This does not happen suddenly, all at once, or by chance.
There is a progression of sin. A small sin often leads to a greater sin causing many of us to become slaves of sin. Judas, even though he was an apostle, grew in his sinfulness. Scripture tells us that Judas was a thief, did not care for the poor, and stole the contributions made to the church (John 12:6). Perhaps this would be classified as petty theft today, but the point is that he sinned and became a slave to sin. St. James teaches us how sin can escalate: “... each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire conceives and brings forth sin, and when sin reaches maturity it gives birth to death.” (James 1:14-15) Note that the desire to sin is not sin, but we are all tempted to sin by the world, the flesh, and the devil. We are the prisoners that the Lord God came to free. He did this by becoming a prisoner himself, having his flesh torn, and by writhing in agony on a wooden cross. And we were present. The two thieves who were executed with him represent us.
Dismas confessed that he deserved the death penalty for his sins. He went to heaven with our Lord — the first prisoner to be set free. The second prisoner died in the agony of his own sins. Judas hung himself. You and I, who are also “prisoners,” hold the key that will set free the one who made himself a prisoner. He is held captive in our hearts. Do we dare to turn the key to free him?