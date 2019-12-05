Suite life returns
In honor of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced that the Suite Life Ownership Raffle will return for the 2020 season, with all proceeds going to The Pinch Fund which benefits several local community and non-profit organizations.
The Suite Life raffle contest gives fans a chance to own a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for one-quarter of the 2020 regular season.
At a price of $100 per entry, fans can bid to own a suite for 17 games in 2020. Winning entries will be randomly selected on Feb. 1 to determine which four lucky fans will receive partial season ownership of a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Winning raffle participants will receive exclusive usage rights of a suite for one-fourth of the Blue Crabs’ regular season games, or 17 games, as well as official nameplates and signage in the suite, indicating their group’s ownership.
Owning a suite for one-fourth of the season would be valued at $6,250.
Raffle participants who are not selected in the raffle drawing will be eligible to receive a 15% discount on any 2020 suite rental.
Fans will be able to purchase raffle entries at www.somdbluecrabs.com and in person at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“The origin of Giving Tuesday revolves around celebrating a cornerstone American value, the generosity of giving. That’s why once again the Blue Crabs will not only be giving fans a home run deal on suites, but also using the proceeds to benefit local charities through The Pinch Fund,” said Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel.
For more information on the program or the team, call 301-638-9788 or go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Revamped kids club plan released
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the arrival of the revamped MyEyeDr. Backfin Buddies Kids Club program for the 2020 season.
The new program maintains all of the original low-cost, kid-friendly perks from the Backfin Buddies plan but adds a plethora of new and exciting advantages.
For just $25, children will get free admission to all 12 Blue Crabs Friday home games in addition to exclusive merchandise such as a T-shirt, backpack, and lanyard.
The new perks for 2020 include a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, 10% off a birthday party at the ballpark, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and access.
All Buddies will receive all of their tickets in hand, which means no more waiting in line for tickets.
Also, the team will roll out a brand-new, fan-inspired Backfin Buddies Parents Plan.
For just $100, parents of Backfin Buddies will get free admission into all Blue Crabs Friday home games, a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game, the same guaranteed seat right next to your children for every game and tickets in hand (based on availability).
Sam Rubin, Blue Crabs marketing coordinator, said about the plan: “The parents plan was an idea completely generated from the fans. Our goal is to best satisfy Crustacean Nation, and we feel as though this plan tends to fans best interests.”
For more information on the program or the team, call 301-638-9788 or go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
