Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.