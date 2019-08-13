Sierra Club to hold weekly wander hikes
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host its weekly wander events on Wednesdays during the summer.
The events are scheduled for Aug. 14 at Baggett Park in Mechanicsville, Aug. 21 at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard and Aug. 28 at Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
Those interested should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one), then a kid-paced hike around the park will begin at 10:15 a.m.
These events are free and all ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information, contact outings leader Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Girls lacrosse players wanted
Southern Maryland Girls Lacrosse Jets will hold tryouts for its 2019 fall and 2020 summer seasons at Dorsey Park top football field in Hollywood.
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2024 to 2028 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 (sign-in 8:30 a.m.).
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2021 to 2023 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 (sign-in 12:30 p.m.).
Stick, mouth guard and goggles are required. Rain date is Sept. 8.
The cost is $30 cash or check or $32 online credit card. The cost is waived for players in high school graduation year 2028. To register, go to www.jetslax.com.
For more information, go to www.jetslax.com or contact Shannon Summers at 240-925-2575 or sbsummers4@gmail.com.
Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Soccer training offered
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available. Personal, small group and sibling training are provided.
For more information, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.