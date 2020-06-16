Calvert sports briefs

Junior golf tournaments are planned
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments June 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and July 5 at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
Blue Crabs to hold blood drive
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24.
The blood drive is put on by the American Red Cross and will be hosted and partially staffed by the Blue Crabs with donations being made in the Legend’s Club.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Blue Crabs announce webinar series with ProFlex
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their first-ever webinar series, in conjunction with ProFlex, the team’s official physical therapy partner.
Strength and performance will be discussed on June 25 and sport-specific training and mindset will be discussed on July 9.
The webinar series features certified athletic trainers, physical therapists and Blue Crabs players and coaches discussing, collaborating, and displaying how to adequately prepare for and recover from exercise.
The speakers will be discussing in a roundtable, live video fashion a different specific top each week.
The videos will be livestreamed from both the Blue Crabs and ProFlex’s Facebook pages, and will give viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real time.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Golf tournament set for Sept. 28
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register, email info@matbaseball.com.
Rawlings A’s Prospects is offering summer baseball sessions for young players with a follow on an opportunity to play on the fall 7-U team. Players cannot turn 8 before April 30, 2021.
For more information, email info@matbaseball.com
Softball staff wanted
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are expanding with the development of Rawlings Prospects Softball, which is scheduled to start with the 2020-2021 season.
The organization is looking for someone to assist in creating and developing this program under the position is the director of softball operations. For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.