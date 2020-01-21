St. John Vianney holds events
St. John Vianney Catholic Family Life Center, on Main Street in Prince Frederick, holds events in volleyball, pickleball and basketball.
Monday night adult volleyball is held from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person per night.
Tuesday adult pickleball is held from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5 per person per day.
Tuesday night open gym basketball is held from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $3 per person per day.
All events are open to the public. For more information, email flc@sjvchurch.net or call 410-414-9099.
Softball hall of fame members wanted
The Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association is seeking résumés for men and women softball players worthy and qualified to be inducted into the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.
Two women from St. Mary’s County are among the inductees for 2020.
Résumés may be submitted on the association web page at www.leaguelineup.com/miscinfo.ap?menuid=30&url=md-s psa or contact Southern Maryland representative Tommy Howe at 301-475-2716 or thowe50@gmail.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. To register for a tournament or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.