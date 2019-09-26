Calvert hosts All-American Hero Game
Calvert High School will host Huntingtown High School on Friday night on the gridiron in the first All-American Hero Game.
The contest will pay tribute to active and retired military and recognize service members and first responders. All proceeds support the disabled veterans of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. at Calvert and the game will follow at 7. During the pregame and halftime, there will be special performances by a Navy drill team, Army color guard, Calvert High School’s marching band and more.
Golfers wanted
Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th annual golf tournament on Oct. 18 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
Event registration for the scramble-style tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is also a hole-in-one challenge for a chance to win $10,000 as well as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and additional contests.
All proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’ mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For more information, go to www.baycss.org/golf or contact event director Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.