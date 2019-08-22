Sierra Club to hold weekly wander hikes
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host its weekly wander events on Wednesdays during the summer.
An event is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
Those interested should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one), then a kid-paced hike around the park will begin at 10:15 a.m.
These events are free and all ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information, contact outings leader Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Soccer training offered
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available. Personal, small group and sibling training are provided.
For more information, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.