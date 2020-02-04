St. John Vianney holds events
St. John Vianney Catholic Family Life Center, on Main Street in Prince Frederick, holds events in volleyball, pickleball and basketball.
Monday night adult volleyball is held from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person per night.
Tuesday adult pickleball is held from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5 per person per day.
Tuesday night open gym basketball is held from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $3 per person per day.
All events are open to the public. For more information, email flc@sjvchurch.net or call 410-414-9099.
Golf tournaments planned
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in April and May.
The tournaments will be held April 4 and May 2 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, April 18 at The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, April 25 at The Courses at Joint Base Andrews, May 16 at Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and May 23 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship July 17 to 19 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information on the softball leagues, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. To register for a tournament or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.