Baseball academy coming to area
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions for the camp are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Space for the camp is limited. Registration has begun and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information on the baseball camp, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.