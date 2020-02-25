St. John Vianney holds events
St. John Vianney Catholic Family Life Center, on Main Street in Prince Frederick, holds events in volleyball, pickleball and basketball.
Monday night adult volleyball is held from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person per night.
Tuesday adult pickleball is held from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5 per person per day.
Tuesday night open gym basketball is held from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $3 per person per day.
All events are open to the public. For more information, email flc@sjvchurch.net or call 410-414-9099.
Junior golf tournaments planned
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in April and May.
The tournaments will be held April 4 and May 2 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, April 18 at The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, April 25 at The Courses at Joint Base Andrews, May 16 at Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and May 23 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship July 17 to 19 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Church softball teams, players wanted
The Southern Maryland All Faith League is currently looking for interested church teams and members who would like to play in its upcoming spring men's league beginning in April. For more information, call Joe DiMarco at 240-925-0127.
Golf tournament set for June 1
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President's Capital Classic Golf Tournament on June 1 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 1 with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.
St. Mary's College hall of fame nominations are open
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation is seeking your help in nominating worthy individuals for the St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 25.
The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1990 to “recognize outstanding individuals who have been associated with St. Mary’s College.” Inductees are elected by a seven-person Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, who is charged with the responsibility of bestowing the College’s highest athletics distinction. Sixty-seven members have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame since the first class in 1990.
Nominations must be received by the selection committee no later than April 15 and the Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee will make its final decision on all nominees by June 1. The nomination form can be found at www.smcm.edu/alumni/awards/hall-fame-legends-nomination-form.
At least two letters of nomination need to be submitted from individuals who know or knew the nominee well and are aware of his/her achievements and quality of character. The letter(s) should include not only statistical highlights of the nominee, but also any awards or recognition earned while at St. Mary’s; any awards or recognition they have earned since graduation as well as a description of their character, their leadership ability; and any other intangibles that they may have contributed as a member of the team. Lastly, nominees must have graduated at least five years ago with the cutoff date being May 2014.
For help with statistical information for any nominee, contact director of athletic communications Gus Mohlhenrich at tamohlhenrich@smcm.edu. For more information on the nominating and/or selection process, contact Jim Cranmer, chair of the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, at wjcranmer@smcm.edu.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. To register for a tournament or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.