Figueiras, Detroit Mercy set school record
Junior Ryan Figueiras, a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate from Sunderland, posted a career-high five goals as the University of Detroit Mercy men's lacrosse team used a 7-0 run in the second half and a 4-0 spurt to end the contest en route to a record-breaking 20-13 victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday afternoon at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac, Michigan.
The 20 goals set a new school record, surpassing the 19 against Mercer in 2011, while the 13 assists in the contest tied a program-high.
Detroit Mercy (2-1) saw Bellarmine (2-3) strike first with three straight goals, but then responded with nine in a row for a 9-3 lead after one. The Knights would counter with eight straight to jump out in front, 11-9, late in the third, but the red, white and blue ended that run with seven straight goals for a 16-11 lead with 11:35 left in the contest and sealed the win with four goals in the last six minutes of action.
In the third period, the Titans then went ahead 12-11 on Figueiras' first marker of the day.
In the fourth period, Figueiras scored to make it 13-11 at the 13:38 mark. Figueiras then tickled the twine for a 15-11 score with 11:45 left. With an 18-13 lead, Figueiras got his fourth goal at 1:47, then Figueiras ended his career day with his fifth marker with 44 seconds left.
Figueiras is the 10th Titan all-time to score at least five goals in a game and the second this season behind Waters' five at Jacksonville in the season opener
Still in the game
