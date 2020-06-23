Calvert still in the game

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference revealed its 2020 Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, presented by GEICO, where Howard University, of Washington, D.C, witnessed a league-best 145 Bison on the list. The announcement came on June 18.
Among the athletes on the list was junior lacrosse player Lailah Robey, a Northern High School graduate from Chesapeake Beach.
The team honors student-athletes, including sophomores to seniors, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.
“I am elated to congratulate the 1,088 student-athletes who have maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average during this academic year,” Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “I would like to commend the administrators, athletic academic support personnel, coaches and parents for their contributions to the academic success of these student-athletes. Thanks to GEICO for investing in recognizing the academic excellence of our student-athletes.”
Overall, the league honored 1,088 student-athletes from its 11 member institutions who achieved academic success during the 2019 spring and fall semesters.
Howard University
Still in the game
To submit to Still in the Game, have the sports information director at the college or university of the student-athlete email game results or any other information to pwatson@somdnews.com. Results and information can also be mailed to Maryland Independent, c/o Regional Sports Editor Paul Watson, 204 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.