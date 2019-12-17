The Huntingtown Hurricanes 9-U football team traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to play in the 47th annual Thanksgiving Bowl where they were 3-0 and claimed the Thanksgiving Bowl 9-U National Championship. Players, in the bottom row from left, are Kamden Ferguson, Anthawn Gray Jr., Mayson Porter, Brayden Butler, Jett Vagnier, Logan Boyle, Marcus Gray and Devin Waby, Players standing are Didier Marroquin, left, Lucas Bowen, Carter Green, Gannan Chedester, Trenton Ellis, Michael Murray, Blake Marlowe, Ryan Smith, Kinistry Jones and Walker Sison. Coaches are Joe Boyle, left, Tommy Vagnier, Nick Ferguson, Chris Ellis, Jonathan Marlowe, Joe Sanford, Joe Murray and Jesse Butler.