After completing a fourth undefeated league championship season, the Huntingtown Hurricanes 9-U football team traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to play in the 47th annual Thanksgiving Bowl where they were 3-0 and claimed the Thanksgiving Bowl 9-U National Championship.
While in Tennessee, Huntingtown played teams from Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina outscoring its opponents 65-0. The team would like to express its sincere appreciation to all of the many sponsors that made this trip possible.
Even though they are approaching 20 games this season, the Hurricanes aren’t finished just yet. By finishing the regular season as the number 3 team in Maryland, they were invited to play in the eighth annual Mid-Atlantic National Championship Series on Dec. 21 and 22 to be held in Richmond, Virginia with the winner of that tournament receiving a bid to the national tournament next month in Dallas, Texas.
This report was submitted by Joe Sanford, Huntingtown Hurricanes 9-U assistant coach.