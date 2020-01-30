Geekie kicks off 2020 signings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their first signing of the 2020 season on Jan. 24, right-handed pitcher Dalton Geekie.
Geekie was originally a 22nd round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves out of Georgia Highlands College in 2015. After going through Tommy John surgery, he circled through the Frontier League before signing with the Chicago Cubs organization in 2019.
Geekie jumped right into the closing role with the Single-A South Bend Cubs and would finish the 2019 campaign back with the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers.
In junior college, his coaches recognized that he would be best as a pitcher, yet the 6-foot-5 Geekie was drafted as a two-way player.
The right-hander excelled in the Braves organization and has a career 3.05 ERA in just less than 100 professional appearances. Southern Maryland will use him in a relief role, as all 94 of his professional appearances come out of the bullpen.
Geekie said: “I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to put on a Blue Crabs uniform. I’m excited to get there and get to work under Stan [Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn] and the rest of the coaching staff and bring a championship to Waldorf, Maryland.”
Choplick signs with Cubs organization
The Chicago Cubs announced on Jan. 27 that they have signed Adam Choplick to a minor league contract.
Choplick spent the entire 2019 season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, posting astounding numbers.
The 6-foot-9 southpaw finished the season with a 2.15 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. Additionally, he went 20 straight innings without allowing an earned run during a stretch of the season.
Choplick will report to spring training with the Chicago Cubs.
Choplick is the fourth 2019 Blue Crab to sign a deal with a major league club this offseason, joining Kevin Munson (Seattle Mariners), James Dykstra (Toronto Blue Jays) and Charlie Valerio (San Diego Padres). Choplick is the third member of the dominant 2019 Blue Crabs bullpen to sign with a major league club this offseason.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Cubs have given me. I’m excited to be part of a historic organization and looking forward to a great season," Choplick said.
“Having four players picked up in one offseason shows the elite level of talent that not only the Blue Crabs have, but also the allure that the Atlantic League has to players. It continues to be one of the top levels of professional baseball. Adam was great on and off the field, and we wish him nothing but the best," Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said.
Blue Crabs donated $51,632 in 2019
On Jan. 15, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs reported $51,632 of donations to the Southern Maryland community in 2019.
The donation total surpassed the team’s original goal by more than $16,000. The Blue Crabs donated to 179 different organizations in 2019.
More than 10 times per season, the Blue Crabs team up with a local charity and create a special edition jersey to auction off after a game. Fans get to go on the field and take a picture with the player whose jersey they purchased, and all of the proceeds go to charity.
The team also gives tickets and suites to local charities and silent auctions. Additionally, any organization can set up a fundraiser in which they sell tickets and get back a percentage of all tickets sold.
The Pinch Fund is yet another way that the team gives back. It is a charitable organization that is run by the Blue Crabs that is constantly donating to organizations in Southern Maryland.
“Southern Maryland natives have supported us from day one. As we grow as an organization, we continue to give back to our community, because we wouldn’t be here without them," Knichel said.
Valentine’s Day packs are on sale
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs released their revamped Valentine’s Day Pack on Jan. 13.
For $60, the pack includes a pair of tickets to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, four undated ticket vouchers to any 2020 regular season Blue Crabs home game, one player inspired limited edition Valentine’s Day card, one heart shaped balloon and one box of chocolates.
“Our goal was to allow our fans to give their loved ones an incredible gift at a home-run price, as the tickets alone are valued at more than $60. We had a lot of fun with the brand-new special edition Valentine’s Day card, one card reads: “Kiss Me, I Daryl You”, while the other reads: “Pinch Me, I’m In Love”. We know that there is nothing quite like tickets to a Blue Crabs game for date night, but when you combine that with the instant gratification of chocolates, a balloon and a card, it is a no brainer," Blue Crabs marketing manager Sam Rubin said.
