2019-2020 All-Calvert County boys basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Kedrick Frink
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night for the SMAC Chesapeake Division champion Hurricanes; named to the all-conference first team by the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association; committed to play for Washington College (Md.)
Coach of the Year
Tobias Jenifer
Huntingtown (third season)
Résumé: After an 0-2 start to the season, Hurricanes immediately rebounded with four straight wins against tough competition, including eventual Class 2A South Region I champion Thomas Stone; Hurricanes later finished regular season on six-game win streak; completed season with 16-8 overall mark, including 11-1 in SMAC Chesapeake Division play; represented division in the SMAC championship game against eventual 3A state semifinalist St. Charles; unbeaten 6-0 in games against Calvert County teams
First team
Charles Contee, Huntingtown senior guard
13.4 ppg; 4.0 rpg; 3.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference second-team selection
Kedrick Frink, Huntingtown senior guard
13.7 ppg; 6.7 rpg; 5.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Robert Martin, Northern junior guard
11.8 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 2.6 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference honorable mention selection
Mark Rachic, Calvert junior guard
16.8 ppg; 4.6 rpg; 4.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Toby Somerville, Patuxent sophomore guard
16.5 ppg; 6.0 rpg; 3.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference honorable mention selection
Honorable mentions
Isaiah Foote, Calvert senior; Ryan Holloway, Northern senior; Jayden Holland, Huntingtown sophomore; Jon Salo, Northern sophomore; Mike Solomon, Huntingtown junior
ANDY STATES