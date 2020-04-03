You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

2019-2020 All-Calvert County boys basketball teams

SoMdNews.com Sports logo

Athlete of the Year

Kedrick Frink

Huntingtown senior

Résumé: Averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night for the SMAC Chesapeake Division champion Hurricanes; named to the all-conference first team by the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association; committed to play for Washington College (Md.)

Coach of the Year

Tobias Jenifer

Huntingtown (third season)

Résumé: After an 0-2 start to the season, Hurricanes immediately rebounded with four straight wins against tough competition, including eventual Class 2A South Region I champion Thomas Stone; Hurricanes later finished regular season on six-game win streak; completed season with 16-8 overall mark, including 11-1 in SMAC Chesapeake Division play; represented division in the SMAC championship game against eventual 3A state semifinalist St. Charles; unbeaten 6-0 in games against Calvert County teams

First team

Charles Contee, Huntingtown senior guard

13.4 ppg; 4.0 rpg; 3.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference second-team selection

Kedrick Frink, Huntingtown senior guard

13.7 ppg; 6.7 rpg; 5.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection

Robert Martin, Northern junior guard

11.8 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 2.6 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference honorable mention selection

Mark Rachic, Calvert junior guard

16.8 ppg; 4.6 rpg; 4.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection

Toby Somerville, Patuxent sophomore guard

16.5 ppg; 6.0 rpg; 3.0 apg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference honorable mention selection

Honorable mentions

Isaiah Foote, Calvert senior; Ryan Holloway, Northern senior; Jayden Holland, Huntingtown sophomore; Jon Salo, Northern sophomore; Mike Solomon, Huntingtown junior

ANDY STATES

Twitter: @cfhphilly

Newsletters