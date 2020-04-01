2019-2020 All-Calvert County girls basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Kensley Benjamin
Calvert senior
Résumé: Led the Cavaliers in scoring, averaging 14 points per game while also pulling in 6 rebounds per contest to help lead team to county-best 19-6 overall record; scored game-winning basket in final seconds of 70-69 victory over Gwynn Park in Class 2A South Region II semifinals; named to Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first team
Coach of the Year
Tim Contee
Calvert (eighth season)
Résumé: Cavaliers played further into postseason than any other county teams, winning the 2A South Region II championship; finished the season 19-6 overall, with a county-best 9-3 record in SMAC Chesapeake Division competition; went 5-1 against county teams, splitting with Huntingtown during the regular season
First team
Kensley Benjamin, Calvert senior guard
14.0 ppg; 6 rpg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Arriyana Bracero, Huntingtown junior guard
14.0 ppg; 4.5 rpg; 3.6 apg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All- Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Maddie Eagle, Calvert sophomore guard
13.0 ppg; 3 rpg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division honorable mention selection
Crista Link, Huntingtown junior guard/forward
13.3 ppg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division honorable mention selection
Natalie O’Brien, The Calverton School senior forward
14.0 ppg; 8 rpg; All-Metro Independent Schools Athletic League co-MVP; All-Metro Independent Schools Athletic League first-team selection
Honorable mentions
Camryn Beaver, Northern junior; Tamara Graves, Calvert junior; Calaya Holland, The Calverton School sophomore; Jade McGrath, Patuxent senior; Amanda Merrell, Huntingtown senior; Kaila Pruitt, Northern junior; Anaysha Shahid, The Calverton School sophomore
ANDY STATES