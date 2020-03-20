Boys
Athlete of the Year
Anthony Smith
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Delivered state-record performances in winning the 55-meter dash (6.36 seconds) and 300 dash (34.49) at the Class 3A state championships, while also anchoring the Hurricanes’ winning 800 relay (1 minute 30.40 seconds) and finishing as the runner-up in the high jump to lead the boys team to state championship; won the 55 at the SMAC and 3A East Region championships; also took first in the 300 and high jump at SMAC championships
Coach of the Year
Valerie Harrington
Huntingtown (16th season)
Résumé: After boys program won its first state team championship with 2019 outdoor track and field title, this year’s indoor squad followed up with Class 3A state indoor championship; Hurricanes scored 55 points to finish at the top of a 1-2-3 finish among SMAC programs, with North Point and Chopticon finishing in the next two spots; Huntingtown also swept SMAC and 3A East Region championships team titles
First team
55: Anthony Smith, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (6.46), Class 3A East Region championships champion (6.46), Class 3A state championships champion (6.36)
300: Anthony Smith, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (35.77), Class 3A East Region championships champion (35.27), Class 3A state championships champion (34.49)
500: A.J. Barber, Northern senior
14th at SMAC championships (1:12.89)
800: Carter Singletary, Calvert senior
Fourth in SMAC championships (2:04.51), second at Class 2A East Region championships (2:00.68), fourth at Class 2A state championships (2:01.52)
1,600: Thomas Foulkes, Huntingtown sophomore
Fifth at SMAC championships (4:32.98), fifth at Class 3A East Region championships (4:31.74), sixth at Class 3A state championships (4:33.10)
3,200: Logan Musumeci, Patuxent junior
Third at SMAC championships (10:06.80), Class 2A East Region championships champion (10:24.50), third at Class 2A state championships (9:56.00)
55 hurdles: Jackson Blackburn, Huntingtown senior
Seventh at SMAC championships (8.41), fifth at Class 3A East Region championships (8.15)
800 relay: Huntingtown (Ky’Ree Kirkman, senior; Evan Couvillion, senior; Cameron Dalrymple, junior; Anthony Smith, senior)
SMAC championships champion (1:32.26), Class 3A East Region championships champion (1:32.25), Class 3A state championships champion (1:30.40)
1,600 relay: Huntingtown (Dylan Pearman, senior; Evan Couvillion, senior; Jackson Blackburn, senior; Wesley Coston, junior)
Seventh at Class 3A East Region championships (3:37.92)
3,200 relay: Northern (Gabe Amisano, senior; AJ Barber, senior; Zack Dobson, sophomore; Cameron King, sophomore)
Third at SMAC championships (8:32.06), fourth at Class 3A East Region championships (8:22.94), fifth at Class 3A state championships (8:25.02)
High jump: Anthony Smith, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (6-3), fifth at Class 3A East Region championships (5-10), seconds at Class 3A state championships (6-6)
Long jump: Josh Bauman, Northern senior
Seventh at SMAC championships (19-10 3/4)
Triple jump: Darrien Coates, Huntingtown senior
Second at SMAC championships (42-7 1/4)
Shot put: Kenneth King, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (50-3), Class 3A East championships champion (53-11), fourth at Class 3A state championships (50-10 1/4)
Honorable mentions
Gabe Amisano, Northern senior; Zack Dobson, Northern sophomore; Sam Foltz, Northern junior; Thomas Foulkes, Huntingtown sophomore; Samuel Hill, Huntingtown senior; Connor Howlin, Huntingtwon senior; Rahdeeq’ Johnson, Calvert sophomore; Cameron King, Northern sophomore; Carson Kyle, Huntingtown junior; Ky’Ree Kirkman, Huntingtown senior; Conor McGirr, Huntingtown senior; Logan Musumeci, Patuxent junior; Daniel Russell, Huntingtown senior; Carter Singletary, Calvert senior
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Oakley Olson
Northern junior
Résumé: Won state title in 1,600 (5:10.33) and contributed to Northern’s 3,200 relay state championship (9:50.16) while also finishing as the runner-up in the 800 at the 3A state championships; swept the 800 and 1,600 at the SMAC and 3A East Region championships
Coach of the Year
Josh Dawson
Northern (ninth season)
Résumé: Coached Patriots girls to SMAC and 3A East Region team championships, while team narrowly finished second to Hereford at 3A state championshp; Northern, which won the 2019 3A indoor title, has finished either first or second in each of the last three indoor seasons and four of the last five, also winning the state title in 2016
First team
55: Leah Powell, Northern sophomore
Seventh at SMAC championships (7.63), fifth at Class 3A East Region championships (7.43)
300: Kacie Hoyle, Northern sophomore
Sixth in SMAC championships (43.51)
500: Destiny Lewis, Northern sophomore
Sixth at SMAC championships (1:24.98), seventh at Class 3A East Region championships (1:23.99)
800: Oakley Olson, Northern junior
SMAC championships champion (2:23.02), Class 3A East Region championships (2:24.20), second at Class 3A state championships (2:22.10)
1,600: Oakley Olson, Northern junior
SMAC championships champion (5:11.25), Class 3A East Region champiosnhips champion (5:10.86), Class 3A state championships champion (5:10.33)
3,200: Hannah Mack, Northern junior
SMAC championships champion (11:51.93), Class 3A East Region championships champion (11:40.26), second at Class 3A state championships (11:22.61)
55 hurdles: Emily Herrle, Huntingtown junior
Sixth at SMAC championships (10.04)
800 relay: Northern (Leah Powell, sophomore; Kacie Hoyle, sophomore; Jahanah Jones, junior; Diamond Lewis, senior)
Sixth at Class 3A East Region championships (1:50.55)
1,600 relay: Northern (Kacie Hoyle, sophomore; Rachel Deresky, junior; Kayla Turner, junior; Diamond Lewis, senior)
Third at Class 3A East Region championships (4:12.36), seventh at Class 3A state championships (4:13.43)
3,200 relay: Northern (Carley Tolson, sophomore; Oakley Olson, junior; Sydney Yankanich, sophomore; Hannah Mack, junior)
Class 3A East Region championships champion (9:55.83), Class 3A state championships champion (9:50.16)
High jump: Allie Droneberger, Northern junior
Third at SMAC championships (4-10), second at Class 3A East Region championships (5-0), fourth at Class 3A state championships (5-0)
Long jump: Diamond Lewis, Northern senior
Second at SMAC championships (15-9)
Triple jump: Zhane Norris, Calvert senior
SMAC championships champion (34-10 1/2)
Shot put: Ayanna Mackall, Huntingtown junior
Fourth at SMAC championships (31-6 1/2), sixth at Class 3A East Region championships (31-6 1/2)
Honorable mentions
Kailah Beveridge, Huntingtown junior; Nicole Bissett, Northern freshman; Natalie Borowski, Huntingtown sophomore; Tamia Bradshaw, Northern junior; Lauren Brennan, Calvert senior; Rachel Deresky, Northern junior; Julia Devine, Northern sophomore; Anna Finn, Northern junior; Jane Gorman, Huntingtown junior; Hannah Mack, Northern junior; Victoria McAnney, Huntingtown junior; Jenna McMaster, Huntingtown junior; Emily Mutchler, Calvert senior; Kristen Price, Calvert sophomore; Natalie Romero, Patuxent junior; Abigail Setzfand, Northern junior; Carley Tolson, Northern sophomore; Elise Wilcher, Huntingtown senior; Justine Willey, Patuxent senior
