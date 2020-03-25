2019-2020 All-Calvert County swimming teams

Boys
Athlete of the Year
Ben Voelker
Calvert senior
Résumé: Capped his final season with the Cavaliers by sweeping all three postseason races in the 100-yard backstroke, ending with a title at the Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (53.58 seconds); competed in the 500 freestyle for the first time this winter and ended up with a title at the 3A-2A-1A South Region championships; also was member of 400 free relay team that won a region title
Coach of the Year
Brian Dryer
Calvert (16th season)
Résumé: Guided the Cavaliers to a second-place finish at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships; team placed 11th at 3A-2A-1A state championships as senior Ben Voelker became the program’s first state champion in taking the 100-yard backstroke; squad was fourth overall during the SMAC regular season at 8-5 and ended up a county-best fifth at the conference championships
First team
50 freestyle: David Rodriguez, Huntingtown junior
Third at SMAC championships (23.55), sixth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (23.09)
100 freestyle: David Rodriguez, Huntingtown junior
Fourth at SMAC championships (52.59), seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (51.57)
200 freestyle: Tyler Hance, Huntingtown senior
Eighth at SMAC championships (2:04.86)
500 freestyle: Ben Voelker, Calvert senior
Second at SMAC championships (5:04.11); Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (5:02.88); ninth at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (4:58.42); never had competed in event before this winter
100 backstroke: Ben Voelker, Calvert senior
SMAC championships champion (55.23), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (54.11), Class 3A-2A-1A state championships champion (53.58)
100 breaststroke: Jaydon Cunningham, Northern sophomore
SMAC championships champion (56.98)
100 butterfly: Alex Droneberger, Huntingtown senior
Second at SMAC championships (55.08), fifth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (55.78)
200 individual medley: Ethan Williams, Huntingtown senior
Second at SMAC championships (1:57.98)
200 medley relay: Calvert (Ben Voelker, senior; Erik Danielson, junior; Mason Lusby, senior; Noah Breske, senior)
Second at SMAC championships (1:44.76), second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (1:45.24), seventh at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:44.70)
200 freestyle relay: Calvert (Jeff Rivas, sophomore; Noah Breske, senior, Tanner Norman, sophomore; Aidan Levija, senior)
Fifth at SMAC championships (1:42.36), third at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (1:43.22)
400 freestyle relay: Calvert (Aidan Levija, senior; Mason Lusby, senior; Ben Voelker, senior; Erik Danielson, junior)
Fifth at SMAC championships (3:37.18), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (3:35.85), eighth at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (3:33.32)
Honorable mentions
Joseph Bradshaw, Northern senior; Jaydon Cunningham, Northern sophomore; Erik Danielson, Calvert junior; Aidan Levija, Calvert senior; Mason Lusby, Calvert senior; Benjamin Pinto, Northern sophomore; Ethan Williams, Huntingtown senior; Huntingtown 200 medley relay (Ethan Williams, senior; Jared Smith, senior; Alex Droneberger, senior; David Rodriguez, junior); Huntingtown 200 freestyle relay (Lincoln Johnson, freshman; Jack Loeffler, sophomore; Mark Alman, senior; Tyler Hance, senior); Huntingtown 400 freestyle relay (Alex Droneberger, senior; Jared Smith, senior; David Rodriguez, junior; Ethan Williams, senior)
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Madeline Frick
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Towson University recruit captured a pair of titles at the SMAC championships and was key member of Hurricanes’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that also won SMAC titles; set conference meet records in 200 IM and 100 butterfly
Coach of the Year
John Williams
Huntingtown (first season)
Résumé: Guided Hurricanes to team title at the SMAC championships; placed ninth at the 4A-3A North Region championships; finished regular season at 11-2 overall
First team
50 freestyle: Olivia Frick, Huntingtown sophomore
Second at SMAC championships (25.52)
100 freestyle: Sydney Atkins, Huntingtown junior
SMAC championships champion (54.23, meet record)
200 freestyle: Nyah Hartwell, Northern senior
SMAC championships champion (2:00.16)
500 freestyle: Nyah Hartwell, Northern senior
SMAC championships champion (5:19.52, meet record)
100 backstroke: Sydney Atkins, Huntingtown junior
SMAC championships champion (57.87, meet record)
100 breaststroke: Olivia Frick, Huntingtown sophomore
SMAC championships champion (1:06.15, meet record)
100 butterfly: Madeline Frick, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (57.80, meet record)
200 individual medley: Madeline Frick, Huntingtown senior
SMAC championships champion (2:06.13, meet record)
200 medley relay: Huntingtown (Sydney Atkins, junior; Olivia Frick, sophomore; Emma Biehn, sophomore; Madeline Frick, senior)
SMAC championships champion (1:50.75, meet record)
200 freestyle relay: Huntingtown (Gabrielle Schmidt, sophomore; Jasmine Hinton, senior; Olivia Hudson, junior; Alivia Rogers, junior)
Sixth at SMAC championships (1:53.08)
400 freestyle relay: Huntingtown (Madeline Frick, senior; Olivia Frick, sophomore; Emma Biehn, sophomore; Sydney Atkins, junior)
SMAC championships champion (3:39.87, meet record)
Honorable mentions
Emma Biehn, Huntingtown sophomore; Zoe Elliott, Patuxent senior; Cameron Gleason, Calvert junior; Alivia Rogers, Huntingtown junior; Gabrielle Schmidt, Huntingtown sophomore; Alexia Zaidi, Northern freshman; Northern 200 medley relay (Lauren Murphy, senior; Alexia Zaidi, freshman; Nyah Hartwell, senior; Katherine Greene, freshman); Northern 200 freestyle relay (Rebecca Means, freshman; Jane Hance, sophomore; Megan Gaare, junior; Maliyah Hatchell, sophomore); Northern 400 freestyle relay (Katherine Greene, freshman; Maliyah Hatchell, sophomore; Alexia Zaidi, freshman; Nyah Hartwell, senior)
TED BLACK