2019-2020 All-Calvert County wrestling team

Athlete of the Year
Josh Stokes
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Capped his high school career by winning Class 4A-3A 170-pound state championship after finishing the previous two seasons as a state runner-up; became a four-time regional champion with title in 4A-3A South Region tournament; went 35-2 on the season to finish Huntingtown career with 141 wins
Coach of the Year
Jeff Fowler
Huntingtown (second season)
Résumé: After starting the season with a depleted roster due to injuries and the school’s football team playing into the state semifinals, thus keeping a couple of wrestlers otherwise occupied early in the season, the Hurricanes eventually rounded into shape to finish tops among Calvert County teams; Huntingtown accumulated 155 points to finish third at SMAC tournament behind La Plata and Leonardtown; Hurricanes had three champions at the 4A-3A South Region tournament and had the only two state finalists from Calvert County, in Jackson Cramer and Josh Stokes, the following week
First team
Lightweights
106 Dylan Montgomery, Northern junior
43-4 record; SMAC tournament champion, second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A state tournament
106 Ty Montgomery, Huntingtown freshman
34-11 record; second at SMAC tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
113 Michael Bronk, Northern sophomore
28-13 record; fifth at SMAC tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
132 Fynn Yankanich, Northern senior
36-8 record; second at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
Middleweights
138 Owen Andriani, Northern sophomore
31-10 record; SMAC tournament champion; fourth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
138 Chase James, Patuxent junior
30-10 record; second at SMAC tournament
145 Jacob Cramer, Huntingtown senior
37-11 record; second at SMAC tournament; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A state tournament
145 Ashton Stuckey, Patuxent junior
16-8 record; third at SMAC tournament
152 Robbie Ireland, Huntingtown junior
36-11 record; third at SMAC tournament; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion
Heavyweights
170 Josh Stokes, Huntingtown senior
35-2 record; second at SMAC tournament, Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion; Class 4A-3A state tournament champion
170 Gavin Whittington, Northern sophomore
36-9 record; fifth at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
182 Ty Fleming, Northern sophomore
28-16 record; fourth at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
220 Trent Wilks, Huntingtown sophomore
23-16 record; second at SMAC tournament; sixth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
220 Cris Barber, Patuxent senior
22-14 record; third at SMAC tournament
285 Cody Piovesan, Huntingtown senior
23-16 record; second at SMAC tournament; sixth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
ANDY STATES