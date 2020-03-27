You are the owner of this article.
2019-2020 All-Calvert County wrestling team

Athlete of the Year

Josh Stokes

Huntingtown senior

Résumé: Capped his high school career by winning Class 4A-3A 170-pound state championship after finishing the previous two seasons as a state runner-up; became a four-time regional champion with title in 4A-3A South Region tournament; went 35-2 on the season to finish Huntingtown career with 141 wins

Coach of the Year

Jeff Fowler

Huntingtown (second season)

Résumé: After starting the season with a depleted roster due to injuries and the school’s football team playing into the state semifinals, thus keeping a couple of wrestlers otherwise occupied early in the season, the Hurricanes eventually rounded into shape to finish tops among Calvert County teams; Huntingtown accumulated 155 points to finish third at SMAC tournament behind La Plata and Leonardtown; Hurricanes had three champions at the 4A-3A South Region tournament and had the only two state finalists from Calvert County, in Jackson Cramer and Josh Stokes, the following week

First team

Lightweights

106 Dylan Montgomery, Northern junior

43-4 record; SMAC tournament champion, second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A state tournament

106 Ty Montgomery, Huntingtown freshman

34-11 record; second at SMAC tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

113 Michael Bronk, Northern sophomore

28-13 record; fifth at SMAC tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

132 Fynn Yankanich, Northern senior

36-8 record; second at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

Middleweights

138 Owen Andriani, Northern sophomore

31-10 record; SMAC tournament champion; fourth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

138 Chase James, Patuxent junior

30-10 record; second at SMAC tournament

145 Jacob Cramer, Huntingtown senior

37-11 record; second at SMAC tournament; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A state tournament

145 Ashton Stuckey, Patuxent junior

16-8 record; third at SMAC tournament

152 Robbie Ireland, Huntingtown junior

36-11 record; third at SMAC tournament; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion

Heavyweights

170 Josh Stokes, Huntingtown senior

35-2 record; second at SMAC tournament, Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion; Class 4A-3A state tournament champion

170 Gavin Whittington, Northern sophomore

36-9 record; fifth at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

182 Ty Fleming, Northern sophomore

28-16 record; fourth at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

220 Trent Wilks, Huntingtown sophomore

23-16 record; second at SMAC tournament; sixth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

220 Cris Barber, Patuxent senior

22-14 record; third at SMAC tournament

285 Cody Piovesan, Huntingtown senior

23-16 record; second at SMAC tournament; sixth at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

