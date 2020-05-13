Atherton named new Chopticon head football coach

Following a brief stint as the athletic director at St. Mary's Ryken High School, Duane Atherton will step away from those duties later this summer to accept the position of head football coach at Chopticon High School this fall.
Atherton, who took over as the St. Mary's Ryken athletic director prior to the start of the abbreviated 2019-2020 school year, has resigned that position to head to another school in St. Mary's County. Atherton will take over the helm as head football coach at Chopticon when schools reopen this summer, replacing longtime former coach Tony Lisanti, who retired at the end of last season.
"On Thursday, May 7, I spoke with Chopticon principal, Marc Pirner, who informed me that I was officially the new head coach," Atherton said. "Quite frankly, I was elated. After 28 years of coaching in Southern Maryland, I stepped out of coaching for a year to give athletic administration a try. I knew soon thereafter I made a mistake."
St. Mary's Ryken head football coach Aaron Brady commended Atherton for his job during his brief stint as the Knights' athletic director and expects him to do well in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
"Duane is one of the best coaches, mentors and leaders I have ever worked with in my years of coaching," Brady said. "It is a tough loss for St. Mary's Ryken and we will miss him immensely. But I am really happy for the Chopticon student-athletes and their families who are getting a very, very good coach and mentor."
Atherton not only realized that he missed coaching soon after accepting the position of athletic director at St. Mary's Ryken that he kept his eyes and ears open for a potential coaching vacancy. When he heard that Lisanti was stepping aside as the Braves' head football coach, Atherton knew he had an immediate opportunity to get back to coaching.
"Fortunately, when the head football coaching position opened up at Chopticon I did not hesitate," Atherton said. "I credit former head coach, Tony Lisanti, and before him, Andy Palko, who with the help of many assistants over the years of being tough, physical and relentless. I'm looking forward to applying my experiences, philosophies and strategies to continue their reputation and elevate it to another level."
When Atherton heads into his first season as the Chopticon head football coach this fall, he will have several goals in mind, both short term and long term.
"My goal for this program is two-fold," Atherton said. "First, get the potential out of every team one season at a time while supporting the mission of Chopticon High School. This school community completely loves this football team. They have a great feeder program, the Mechanicsville Braves and they have consistently had them."
"I think there is a high ceiling for potential to consistently compete for a conference championship," Atherton added. "The SMAC does very well in the state playoffs and I credit the coaches for that. There has been a long list of outstanding coaches in this conference, and I am looking forward to compete with them and doing my part to uphold the image of the conference."
Atherton is one of three new head coaches who will lead SMAC teams this fall. In addition to Atherton, Devonte Williams takes over at La Plata and Rich Holzer recently became the new head coach at Northern.
Williams, a Lackey graduate who took the helm from John Lennartz, was promoted to La Plata head coach in January after spending three seasons as an assistant.
Holzer, a former Westlake assistant who finished up a four-year stint as head coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, takes over for Steve Crounse, who is headed to DeMatha High School in Prince George's County to become its new offensive coordinator.