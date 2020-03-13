Many colleges and universities across the nation have had their seasons affected by the coronavirus, canceling games or continuing with games with no fans allowed. Add two local institutions to that group.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland announced in a press release Wednesday, in response to COVID-19, that all home athletic events, matches and regattas can proceed but without spectators. The release said it would begin Monday and last through April 3.
Games away from the St. Mary’s campus can be played as well as long as they are within the state of Maryland. The release also stated that student-athletes who are in season and competing can stay on campus to practice.
That changed on Thursday when the college's athletics department submitted another news release that stated: "With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, and concerns over confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, St. Mary's College of Maryland athletics will be suspending all sports competition and practice from March 16-April 3. St. Mary's College student-athletes have been advised to return home during this time period.
St. Mary’s baseball (6-3 overall) defeated Wesley College at home on Wednesday, 11-4, in the team’s final game for at least two weeks. It was the Seahawks’ fourth win in five games this month.
Junior Joey Bryner (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown), senior Bowen Plagge (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown) and sophomore Tyler Taitano (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood) all went for 2 for 3 to lead St. Mary’s in the win. Bryner hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with four RBIs.
The St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in a 17-14 home loss to Randolph-Macon (Va.) on Wednesday night.
Sophomore Jude Brown led the Seahawks with seven points, coming on three goals and four assists. Junior Ben Claffee finished with three goals and one assist.
St. Mary’s (5-2) will play its final game of the month at McDaniel at 2 p.m. Saturday. The team’s trip to California was canceled as well as games for the remainder of the month.
The St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse team (5-2) bounced back from a Saturday loss to Shenandoah (Va.) with a 16-10 home win over Haverford (Pa.) on Wednesday.
Senior Kate Bartholomew scored on all five of her shots on goal and also led the team with 10 draw controls. Sophomore Kelly Emge added five assists and junior Aimee Uibel made 12 saves.
The Seahawks’ trip to Puerto Rico was canceled, but the team has added a contest versus Albright (Pa.) at 7 tonight at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks and then are off the remainder of the month.
The men’s and women’s tennis teams were scheduled to be William Peace of North Carolina on Saturday, then play in the PTR Spring Tennis Fest at Hilton Head, South Carolina throughout next week, but all of those matches were canceled as well as all remaining events for the rest of the month.
The men’s and women’s rowing teams’ regatta at Murphy Cup on March 21 in Philadelphia was also canceled as well as the teams' next event, the Washington College (Md.) Invitational, the following week.
College of Southern Maryland athletics teams has not been hit with the amount of cancellations thus far that St. Mary’s has.
CSM softball was scheduled to play a spring break tournament in Cocoa Beach, Florida later in March, but it was canceled. The Hawks are scheduled to play at home versus Garrett at 1 p.m. today then the remainder of the month of games have been called off.
“We won’t be able to go on a spring break trip, CSM head softball coach Rebecca Collins said. “It really hurts us because we had already paid the $14,000 and we had eight games down there. We were really looking forward to the trip and getting those games in. Those eight games would have helped build our endurance and stamina a little bit.”
CSM baseball, which swept a doubleheader versus Ulster County Community College of New York on Wednesday, is scheduled to host CCBC-Dundalk and Chesapeake in noon doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday before being off for at least two weeks.
“I haven’t been informed about our spring break trip, either way, but we’re only scheduled to play three games [in Virginia Beach, Virginia],” CSM head baseball coach Aaron Michael said. “It wouldn’t hurt us if we didn’t play. I would like to be able to get those games in because we have a little break before then and I don’t want to miss all those games too and be off that much longer. But if we don’t play them, we’ll work around it.”
Changes made to state hoops tournaments
Wednesday night, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Association announced that the state semifinals and finals in boys and girls basketball would go as scheduled with some modifications.
St. Charles High School was scheduled to compete in the state boys basketball tournament Thursday and Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park, while Westlake High School was slated to play in the girls state girls basketball tournament today and Saturday at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
The games were scheduled to go on as scheduled but in a “closed gym” format, according to the MPSSAA announcement.
“The MPSSAA, Towson University and the University of Maryland have been working collaboratively regarding any changes to the state basketball championships,” the announcement said. “Unfortunately, recent developments have forced all entities to determine the events will be held in a closed gym format, but will remain at Towson University and the University of Maryland.”
That changed on Thursday when the MPSSAA made another announcement: "The Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 – Saturday, March 14, 2020, has been postponed until further notice due to circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Anyone who has purchased a ticket to the Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships will be fully refunded."
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.
